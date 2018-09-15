In a recent interview with LGBT blog
Queerty, out actor Matt Bomer said that he's “proud and
thankful” for his gay roles.
The 40-year-old Bomer plays Sean, a Los
Angeles-based gay weatherman, in the upcoming film Papi Chulo.
The role comes amid news Bomer will
play Will Truman's love interest on the NBC comedy Will &
Grace. He's also played gay in the film adaptation of The
Normal Heart and in the Broadway production of The Boys in the
Band.
“Do you feel like you have an
obligation as a gay dad to tell these stories? So your kids
understand the history?” Queerty asked Bomer at the Toronto
International Film Festival, where Papi Chulo had its world
premiere.
“Well I think it’s inherently part
of my story, so I try to be part of those stories,” said
Bomer, who is raising three children with husband Simon Halls.
“But I try to just tell the stories that I really love and respond
to, to be honest with you. And this is one of those. And looking at
the script – I would have jumped at the chance to play Sean even if
he were heterosexual. You know, [being gay is] a small part of who he
is and what’s going on in the film. But, yeah, I love telling all
kinds of different stories. I hope I get to tell more LGBTQ stories.
I hope a chance to do other stories. That’s part of being an actor
– hopefully, to play all different kinds of roles. I’m really
proud and thankful that I get to be part of these stories, and
hopefully get to continue.”