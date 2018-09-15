In a new interview, rapper Eminem says he didn't feel right using a homophobic slur to attack Tyler, The Creator.

Earlier this month, Eminem unexpectedly released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single “Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a “faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.

“Tyler create nothing; I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.

Speaking with rapper Sway, Eminem said the song's lyrics may have gone “too far.”

“I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like, 'This might be too far,'” he said. “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going, 'I don't feel right with this.'”

He explained that he felt that he had to respond after Tyler insulted his 2017 single “Walk on Water.”

