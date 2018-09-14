Out gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Thursday lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo easily held off Nixon. According to The New York Times, Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, was leading by a two-to-one margin, with 46 percent of precincts reporting.

Cuomo will face Republican Marcus J. Molinaro in November.

Nixon, a 51-year-old actress and activist who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, announced her candidacy in March, saying in an introductory video that New York is “the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty.”

Throughout her campaign, Nixon, who is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni, attacked Cuomo's as too far to the right.

After conceding around 10:30 PM, Nixon said in a tweet that she was “not discouraged” by the results of Thursday's election but “inspired.”

“We have fundamentally changed the political landscape of this state,” she said, adding that those issues she most cared about, including “issues of racial and economic justice,” were moved to the “forefront.”

The Times agreed with Nixon's assessment, noting that Cuomo had moved on several issues soon after Nixon entered the race.

“Mr. Cuomo embraced a series of liberal ideas soon after her entry, including moving toward legalizing marijuana, extending voting rights to parolees and brokering a deal to dissolve a group of Democratic state senators who had aligned with Republicans in Albany,” the paper wrote.

