Out gubernatorial candidate Cynthia
Nixon on Thursday lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Governor
Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo easily held off Nixon. According
to The New York Times, Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, was
leading by a two-to-one margin, with 46 percent of precincts
reporting.
Cuomo will face Republican Marcus J.
Molinaro in November.
Nixon, a 51-year-old actress and
activist who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on the HBO
dramedy Sex and the City, announced her candidacy in March,
saying in an introductory video that New York is “the most unequal
state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme
poverty.”
Throughout her campaign, Nixon, who is
raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni, attacked
Cuomo's as too far to the right.
After conceding around 10:30 PM, Nixon
said in a tweet that she was “not discouraged” by the results of
Thursday's election but “inspired.”
“We have fundamentally changed the
political landscape of this state,” she said, adding that those
issues she most cared about, including “issues of racial and
economic justice,” were moved to the “forefront.”
The Times agreed with Nixon's
assessment, noting that Cuomo had moved on several issues soon after
Nixon entered the race.
“Mr. Cuomo embraced a series of
liberal ideas soon after her entry, including moving toward
legalizing marijuana, extending voting rights to parolees and
brokering a deal to dissolve a group of Democratic state senators who
had aligned with Republicans in Albany,” the paper wrote.
(Related: Cynthia
Nixon “devastated” by Trump election.)