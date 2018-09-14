Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's That's Wonderful Productions and David Holden are working on a new comedy for NBC titled The Inn Crowd.

According to Deadline Hollywood, The Inn Crowd is inspired by Tony Horwitz's 1999 New Yorker article about a small town divided on whether to support a very successful inn operated by a gay male couple.

As the inn begins to attract big-name celebrities, the town is divided on whether to support the couple's ambitious plans.

Holden created and executive produced the Freeform comedy Young & Hungry, which had a five season run.

Parsons, who is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper on the CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory, and Spiewak married in 2017. Their That's Wonderful Productions recently produced the film A Kid Like Jake, which revolves around a 4-year-old who is struggling with his gender identity.

(Related: Jim Parsons gushes about husband Todd Spiewak.)