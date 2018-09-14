In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Cher talked about her album of ABBA covers and hinted at a guest appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The 72-year-old Cher recorded Dancing Queen, an album of ABBA covers, after appearing in the musical comedy film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Dancing Queen arrives September 28.

Cher said that fans don't give ABBA enough credit.

“ABBA songs are a lot harder to sing than one might imagine,” Cher said. “They're much more intricate. They're much more substantive.”

“I think that people love ABBA, but I'm not so sure they appreciate them on a musical level. I don't think they ask themselves, 'Why am I loving this?'”

When asked whether she would appear on RuPaul's Drag Race, the gay icon didn't shoot down the idea.

“I think that's probably going to be a surprise at some point,” Cher teased.

“I've known [RuPaul Charles] for a long time. I loved his acting. He's a really good actor and I wish he'd do more of that. He's a sweet guy. I like him. And maybe … maybe that would be a surprise,” she added.

Asked about her connection with the drag community, Cher said that “it just feels natural.”

“I was just at the [Sydney Mardi Gras] parade and there were millions of Chers and we just had the best time,” she said.