In an interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude, Cher talked about her album of ABBA covers and
hinted at a guest appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.
The 72-year-old Cher recorded Dancing
Queen, an album of ABBA covers, after appearing in the musical
comedy film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Dancing Queen
arrives September 28.
Cher said that fans don't give ABBA
enough credit.
“ABBA songs are a lot harder to sing
than one might imagine,” Cher said. “They're much more
intricate. They're much more substantive.”
“I think that people love ABBA, but
I'm not so sure they appreciate them on a musical level. I don't
think they ask themselves, 'Why am I loving this?'”
When asked whether she would appear on
RuPaul's Drag Race, the gay icon didn't shoot down the idea.
“I think that's probably going to be
a surprise at some point,” Cher
teased.
“I've known [RuPaul Charles] for a
long time. I loved his acting. He's a really good actor and I wish
he'd do more of that. He's a sweet guy. I like him. And maybe …
maybe that would be a surprise,” she added.
Asked about her connection with the
drag community, Cher said that “it just feels natural.”
“I was just at the [Sydney Mardi
Gras] parade and there were millions of Chers and we just had the
best time,” she said.