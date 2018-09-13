Out television personality Andy Cohen
said in a recent interview that fame has complicated his love life.
The 50-year-old Cohen became the first
openly gay host of a U.S. late-night talk show when he started
hosting Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. He also serves as an
executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.
In an interview with UK glossy
Attitude, Cohen, who is currently single, talks about how fame
has impacted his love life.
“I'm not conscious of it, but that
might be the case for the person dating me,” Cohen
said. “I think it's harder for other people to sit down with
me and have a date because they have preconceived notions.”
“If I had never dated myself or I
didn't know me and it was just based on TV, I don't know what I would
think. I have no idea.”
“I have been kind of on-and-off
[dating apps] because it's challenging. It's weird,” he added.
“It was probably more uncomplicated hooking up before I became
famous. I still hook up. I mean, a guy's gotta eat!”
