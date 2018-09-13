Out television personality Andy Cohen said in a recent interview that fame has complicated his love life.

The 50-year-old Cohen became the first openly gay host of a U.S. late-night talk show when he started hosting Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. He also serves as an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.

In an interview with UK glossy Attitude, Cohen, who is currently single, talks about how fame has impacted his love life.

“I'm not conscious of it, but that might be the case for the person dating me,” Cohen said. “I think it's harder for other people to sit down with me and have a date because they have preconceived notions.”

“If I had never dated myself or I didn't know me and it was just based on TV, I don't know what I would think. I have no idea.”

“I have been kind of on-and-off [dating apps] because it's challenging. It's weird,” he added. “It was probably more uncomplicated hooking up before I became famous. I still hook up. I mean, a guy's gotta eat!”

