Rami Malek, who portrays Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, has said that the film will feature the late singer's sexuality and battle with AIDS.

Mercury, the flamboyant frontman for Queen, died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in 1970, when Mercury first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the band's 1985 Live Aid performance. The film arrives in theaters November 2.

Controversy surrounded the film after release of its first trailer, with many accusing producers of “straight-washing” Mercury's life.

In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Malek, 37, denied the claim.

“It's a shame that people are making remarks after a minute teaser where you just wanna see the music,” Malek said.

"It’s difficult. First, let me say that I don’t think the film shies away from his sexuality or his all-consuming disease, which is obviously AIDS. I don’t know how you could avoid any of that, or if anyone would ever want to. It’s a bit absurd that anyone’s judging this from a minute trailer.”

“The film needed to approach it in a delicate manner. You can’t shy away from it. It was an important moment to have in the film, one that ultimately is very sad but also empowering in a way. It shows you just how resilient human beings can be and how much we rely on the strength of our friends and family to get us through tough times.”

"This pandemic is still very much a horrific threat to so many people in the world. It exists as a reality for so many that I think it would be a shame not to address it,” he added.

