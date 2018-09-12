New Hampshire Democrats on Tuesday
picked openly gay Chris Pappas as their nominee in the 1st
congressional district.
Pappas will face GOP nominee Eddie
Edwards, an African American former police chief, in November.
The district includes Manchester and
the state's coastline. It is considered purple, having voted in
Republicans and Democrats.
Pappas was one of eleven candidates
vying to replace outgoing Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a
Democrat.
Pappas was endorsed by the LGBTQ
Victory Fund, which said in a release that Pappas' win means thirteen
LGBTQ Victory Fund-endorsed Congressional candidates will be on the
ballot in November – more than at any time in history.
“Chris Pappas continues to smash
long-standing political barriers for LGBTQ New Hampshirites – and
his victory is emblematic of the pipeline of LGBTQ leaders who
continue to rise through the ranks to better serve their
constituents,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of
LGBTQ Victory Fund. “Democratic primary voters are demanding
authentic, values-driven leaders who prioritize policies over
politics – and they found that leader in Chris. He was born and
raised in the district, is a fierce advocate for fairness and
equality, and will fight tirelessly to push forward policies that
advance those principles. We need change in Washington, and a
November victory for Chris is critical to securing a pro-equality
majority in the next U.S. Congress.”