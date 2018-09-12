New Hampshire Democrats on Tuesday picked openly gay Chris Pappas as their nominee in the 1st congressional district.

Pappas will face GOP nominee Eddie Edwards, an African American former police chief, in November.

The district includes Manchester and the state's coastline. It is considered purple, having voted in Republicans and Democrats.

Pappas was one of eleven candidates vying to replace outgoing Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat.

Pappas was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which said in a release that Pappas' win means thirteen LGBTQ Victory Fund-endorsed Congressional candidates will be on the ballot in November – more than at any time in history.

“Chris Pappas continues to smash long-standing political barriers for LGBTQ New Hampshirites – and his victory is emblematic of the pipeline of LGBTQ leaders who continue to rise through the ranks to better serve their constituents,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund. “Democratic primary voters are demanding authentic, values-driven leaders who prioritize policies over politics – and they found that leader in Chris. He was born and raised in the district, is a fierce advocate for fairness and equality, and will fight tirelessly to push forward policies that advance those principles. We need change in Washington, and a November victory for Chris is critical to securing a pro-equality majority in the next U.S. Congress.”