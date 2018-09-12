British actor Kit Harington has questioned the lack of openly gay actors in Marvel films.

The 31-year-old Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in the HBO drama Game of Thrones.

In the upcoming film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Harington plays a closeted television actor who starts writing letters to a young boy.

Appearing with the movie's co-stars at the Toronto Film Festival, Harington called out Hollywood for not casting openly gay actors in masculine roles, such as superheroes.

“There's a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can't somehow go hand in hand,” Harington said. “That we can't have someone in a Marvel movie who's gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”

Marvel has announced plans to feature two out characters in future Marvel films, but has kept tight-lipped on details.