British actor Kit Harington has
questioned the lack of openly gay actors in Marvel films.
The 31-year-old Harington is best known
for playing Jon Snow in the HBO drama Game of Thrones.
In the upcoming film The
Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Harington plays a
closeted television actor who starts writing letters to a young boy.
Appearing with the movie's co-stars at
the Toronto Film Festival, Harington called out Hollywood for not
casting openly gay actors in masculine roles, such as superheroes.
“There's a big problem with
masculinity and homosexuality that they can't somehow go hand in
hand,” Harington
said. “That we can't have someone in a Marvel movie who's gay
in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to
happen?”
Marvel has announced plans to feature
two out characters in future Marvel films, but has kept tight-lipped
on details.