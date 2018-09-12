A gay man has filed a lawsuit against Redmond O'Neal, the only child of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late actress-model Farrah Fawcett, accusing him of an anti-gay hate crime.

In his lawsuit, announced Thursday, Ken Fox accuses O'Neal of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of civil rights, negligence, loss of consortium and negligent infliction of emotional distress, USA Today reported.

Fox claims that O'Neal approached him as he was walking in his Los Angeles neighborhood. Fox alleges that O'Neal, who was wearing a hoodie and holding a bottle in a paper bag, asked him, “What are you looking at?” before he hit him in the face with the bottle and hurled a gay slur at Fox. O'Neal continued to punch him and call him slurs as he lay on the ground, Fox said.

“I literally thought I was going to die,” Fox said during a press conference with his attorney Gloria Allred. “All I could do was scream until he just walked away.”

Fox said that it has taken him four months to recover from his injuries.

“I am speaking out today because I need to do what I can to make sure that this man never injures or hurts another defenseless ‘faggot’ ever again,” Fox said. “That’s what Mr. O’Neal called me right before he sucker punched me. The word faggot is hate speech and just one of many offensive terms used to make gay men feel ashamed of themselves.”

O'Neal, 33, is currently in custody and awaiting trial for a May 8 robbery of a 7-11 store in which he threatened the store clerk with a knife. Fox is among five men who have accused O'Neal of confronting them without provocation between May 2 and May 5. Two of the men were seriously injured.