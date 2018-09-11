Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are “working on things” four months after filing for divorce, according to close friend Gus Kenworthy.

The men tied the knot on October 27 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Kenworthy said that the couple is in “a good place.”

“I mean, I don't know if it's really my place to speculate,” Kenworthy said. “I believe [Colton] told me that they're working on things.”

“I think that they're in a good place. I don't know if they're back together or if they're not going to be together, but I think that they're in a good place,” he added.

The 30-year-old Haynes, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. Last year, on Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham, a 46-year-old floral designer, and the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a spectacular proposal that included fireworks and a shout out from Cher in Cabo.

Haynes will reprise his role as Roy Harper when The CW's Arrow returns in the fall.