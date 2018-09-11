During a press conference for A Star
is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lady Gaga
credited her dad and her gay fans for her success.
In the film, Gaga plays Ally – a role
previously portrayed by Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954
and Barbra Streisand in 1976 – a singer who pursues a romantic
relationship with an alcoholic rock star (played by Bradley Cooper).
As Ally's career rises, his falls.
Cooper, who directed the film, changed
the venue where the couple meets to a drag bar. He said that he did
this based on a story Gaga told him about her early career in New
York.
“I make a joke sometimes, behind
every female icon is a gay man,” she said. “I really wouldn't be
here without the gay community, what they have taught me about love
and acceptance and bravery.”
A Star is Born opens on October
5.