Netflix's Queer Eye on Sunday won three Emmys, including outstanding reality show, at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The show also won trophies in the Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program categories.

The makeover reality show, which features five gay stylists, is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran for five seasons on Bravo, ending in 2007. The original show won an Emmy for top reality show in 2004.

In accepting the award, Queer Eye executive producer David Collins said: “This show is so important. Thank you for what this Fab Five are doing to help the LGBT movement.”

Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France shared a photo of himself from the event on social media. “With tears in my eyes, I present to you OUR FIRST EMMY!” he captioned a photo of himself holding the statuette. “So proud of my boys and the ENTIRE production!!”

Other LGBT winners over the weekend included RuPaul and out actress Samira Wiley, who thanked her wife in accepting an acting Emmy for her work on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

