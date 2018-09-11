Netflix's Queer Eye on Sunday
won three Emmys, including outstanding reality show, at the Creative
Arts Emmy Awards.
The show also won trophies in the
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality
Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program categories.
The makeover reality show, which
features five gay stylists, is a reboot of Queer Eye for the
Straight Guy, which ran for five seasons on Bravo, ending in
2007. The original show won an Emmy for top reality show in 2004.
In accepting the award, Queer Eye
executive producer David Collins said: “This show is so important.
Thank you for what this Fab Five are doing to help the LGBT
movement.”
Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan
France shared a photo of himself from the event on social media.
“With tears in my eyes, I present to you OUR FIRST EMMY!” he
captioned a photo of himself holding the statuette. “So proud of
my boys and the ENTIRE production!!”
Other LGBT winners over the weekend
included RuPaul and out
actress Samira Wiley, who thanked her wife in accepting an acting
Emmy for her work on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
(Related: RuPaul
wins third consecutive Emmy as Drag Race host.)