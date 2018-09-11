RuPaul Charles won his third consecutive Emmy as the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race at the 70th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend.

RuPaul won in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category.

In accepting his award, RuPaul, dressed in a bright pink suit, called out to the audience to say “love.” “Now drive that down to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!” RuPaul replied.

In speaking with Entertainment Tonight, RuPaul said that his show was about the “tenacity of the human spirit.”

“These kids, a lot of them, come from nothing. And society had pushed them to the side. On our show, we celebrate them and they become world-wide stars. So, this is really for all of them,” RuPaul said as he clutched his statuette.

RuPaul's Drag Race also won a few technical awards, including Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-Fiction or Reality Programming, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

Other LGBT winners included Queer Eye, which took home three trophies, including outstanding reality show, and Samira Wiley, who thanked her wife in accepting an acting Emmy.