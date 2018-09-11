On Saturday, out actress Samira Wiley
took home her first Emmy Award.
Wiley, who is best known for playing
Poussey Washington on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black,
won in the Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Moira
on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
In accepting her award, Wiley
acknowledged Elizabeth Moss, the show's lead, whom she described as
“the most amazing scene partner a girl could ask for.”
She also thanked her wife,
writer-producer Lauren Mirelli, whom she met on the set of Orange
is the New Black.
“[E]very day [she] shows me what real
passion is for your work and every hour gives me a reason to bring
it,” Wiley said.
Other LGBT winners at this year's
Creative Arts Emmy Awards included RuPaul
Charles, who won his third consecutive Emmy as the host of VH1's
RuPaul's Drag Race, and Queer
Eye, which took home three trophies, including outstanding
reality show.