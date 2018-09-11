On Saturday, out actress Samira Wiley took home her first Emmy Award.

Wiley, who is best known for playing Poussey Washington on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, won in the Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Moira on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

In accepting her award, Wiley acknowledged Elizabeth Moss, the show's lead, whom she described as “the most amazing scene partner a girl could ask for.”

She also thanked her wife, writer-producer Lauren Mirelli, whom she met on the set of Orange is the New Black.

“[E]very day [she] shows me what real passion is for your work and every hour gives me a reason to bring it,” Wiley said.

Other LGBT winners at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards included RuPaul Charles, who won his third consecutive Emmy as the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and Queer Eye, which took home three trophies, including outstanding reality show.