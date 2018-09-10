The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will honor Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway at its annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on Saturday, September 15.

At the event, HRC will present Hathaway with its National Equality Award.

“Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe. HRC is proud to honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at our 22nd annual HRC National Dinner.”

Hathaway has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. She was among the dozens of actors and film studios in 2016 to sign an HRC-led petition calling on Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, a Republican, to veto a controversial “religious freedom” bill that critics said would have allowed businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. Deal vetoed the legislation.

(Related: Hollywood stars, studios join campaign calling on Georgia governor to veto anti-gay law.)

HRC previously announced that former Vice President Joe Biden would speak at the event.