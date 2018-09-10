The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will honor Academy
Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway at its annual HRC National Dinner
at the Washington Convention Center on Saturday, September 15.
At the event, HRC will present Hathaway
with its National Equality Award.
“Through her incredible talent and
bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for
the LGBTQ community,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “From
speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ
community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is
making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the
globe. HRC is proud to honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National
Equality Award at our 22nd annual HRC National Dinner.”
Hathaway has been a vocal supporter of
LGBT rights. She was among the dozens of actors and film studios in
2016 to sign an HRC-led petition calling on Georgia Governor Nathan
Deal, a Republican, to veto a controversial “religious freedom”
bill that critics said would have allowed businesses to discriminate
against the LGBT community. Deal vetoed the legislation.
(Related: Hollywood
stars, studios join campaign calling on Georgia governor to veto
anti-gay law.)
HRC previously announced that former
Vice
President Joe Biden would speak at the event.