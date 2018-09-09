Recently single out actor Russell Tovey
covers the September issue of UK LGBT glossy Gay Times.
In February, Tovey announced he was
engaged to Steve Brockman, a rugby coach whom he reportedly started
dating in 2016. The pair spit in June.
In his cover interview, Tovey lamented
that gay men have moved from bars to dating apps.
“It's so much more exciting when
you're in a bar and you catch someone's eye and you smile and go over
and shake someone's hand,” Tovey
said. “That is far sexier than being sent someone's dick pic.”
He went on to say that he's “very,
very, very vanilla,” adding that he's “a one-man guy. I just
want to be with that person, whoever that person is.”
The 36-year-old Tovey took on his first
major gay role, playing Kevin in the HBO dramedy Looking, in
2013. He also played Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico
and the voice of gay superhero The Ray on the CW Seed's animated
series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.
Tovey said that he wasn't worried about
being typecast because “it's not like there's just one gay guy to
play. There are billions of fucking gay people and their stories
haven't been told.”