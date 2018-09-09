The ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy has cast Alex Landi to play its first gay male surgeon.

According to TVLine.com, Landi, whose parents are Korean and Italian, will portray Dr. Nico Kim. The outlet reported that Landi's role will be recurring. Plot details remain unknown.

In its 14 seasons on air, Grey's Anatomy has only had female LGBT characters on its medical staff, such as Callie Torres (played by Sara Ramirez) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw).

Landi shared the news on Instagram, adding that he's “very grateful” for the opportunity.

“Very grateful. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. Watch me take on the role of Dr. Nico Kim for the season 15 premiere on Sept 27th 8pm on ABC,” Landi wrote.

Grey's Anatomy returns September 27 with a two-hour premiere.