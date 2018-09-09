Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia, stars of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, are pairing up for a new design show on Bravo.

In Get a Room with Carson & Thom, fashion guru Kressley tries his hand at interior design.

“I have always had a career in the design world,” Kressley says in a trailer for the series. “I got bitten really hard by the design bug. But I kind of, sort of, don't really know what I'm doing.”

Enter Filicia, an interior designer based in New York.

“We're going to be designing all kinds of projects,” Filicia says in the clip. “It's not always easy, but in the end it's totally worth it.”

“We don't call it gay magic for nothing,” Filicia is seen telling a couple delighted by the results.

Get a Room with Carson & Thom premieres October 19 on Bravo.