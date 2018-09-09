Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia, stars
of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, are pairing up
for a new design show on Bravo.
In Get a Room with Carson &
Thom, fashion guru Kressley tries his hand at interior design.
“I have always had a career in the
design world,” Kressley says in a trailer for the series. “I got
bitten really hard by the design bug. But I kind of, sort of, don't
really know what I'm doing.”
Enter Filicia, an interior designer
based in New York.
“We're going to be designing all
kinds of projects,” Filicia says in the clip. “It's not always
easy, but in the end it's totally worth it.”
“We don't call it gay magic for
nothing,” Filicia is seen telling a couple delighted by the
results.
Get a Room with Carson & Thom
premieres October 19 on Bravo.