Kristen Stewart says her “favorite thing ever” is ambiguity, and that includes her sexuality.

Speaking with Paris' Mastermind Magazine, the 28-year-old Stewart said that leaving things ambiguous allows people to have “their own experience.”

“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” Stewart said. “And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we f**k each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time.”

Stewart has been romantically linked to men and women, including a relationship with Robert Pattinson, her Twilight co-star. She is currently dating model Stella Maxwell.

In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said that she was open to dating men again.

Stewart also said that female sexuality is often glossed over in films.

“Right now, I’m so aware of the fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective,” she said. “In every coming-of-age story we see about a young girl, even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It’s, like, we’re scared of using certain words.”

Stewart currently stars opposite Chloë Sevigny in the lesbian-themed Lizzie Borden biopic Lizzie.

