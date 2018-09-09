Kristen Stewart says her “favorite
thing ever” is ambiguity, and that includes her sexuality.
Speaking with Paris' Mastermind
Magazine, the 28-year-old Stewart said that leaving things
ambiguous allows people to have “their own experience.”
“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing
ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” Stewart said. “And also
in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t
allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a
thought. I feel the same way about how we f**k each other. You don’t
want to know everything all the time.”
Stewart has been romantically linked to
men and women, including a relationship with Robert Pattinson, her
Twilight co-star. She is currently dating model Stella
Maxwell.
In a 2017 interview with Harper's
Bazaar, she said that she was open to dating men again.
Stewart also said that female sexuality
is often glossed over in films.
“Right now, I’m so aware of the
fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into
their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this
male perspective,” she
said. “In every coming-of-age story we see about a young girl,
even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is
the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we
discover our bodies. It’s, like, we’re scared of using certain
words.”
Stewart currently stars opposite Chloë
Sevigny in the lesbian-themed Lizzie Borden biopic Lizzie.
