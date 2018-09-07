During his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh refused to answer questions related to Obergefell, the Supreme Court's landmark 2015 ruling that found gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

California Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat, asked Kavanaugh whether “Obergefell was correctly decided, in your opinion.”

Kavanaugh, who if confirmed would replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, instead explained Kennedy's record of writing landmark majority opinions in LGBT cases, including Obergefell.

Harris interrupted several times to repeat her question.

“Sir, I'm asking your opinion, you're the nominee right now. It is probative of your ability to serve on the highest court in our land,” she said.

After several attempts to get Kavanaugh to answer the question, Harris gave up.

“So you will not answer that question?” Harris rhetorically asked as Kavanaugh nodded his head.

Harris noted Kavanaugh's previous description of Brown as “one of the greatest moments in the court's history,” then asked: “Do you believe that Obergefell was also one of those moments?”

Kavanaugh refused to answer, noting that past nominees have refused to comment on recent cases.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Kavanaugh's refusal to answer “unacceptable.”

“Brett Kavanaugh's refusal to answer very basic, very direct questions about the Supreme Court's historic ruling bringing marriage equality nationwide is alarming and completely unacceptable,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “The Obergefell decision is settled law. If this nominee cannot so much as affirm that or the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people and our families, he should not and must not be granted a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court.”