Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness has criticized Eminem for using homophobic lyrics.

Last week, rapper Eminem unexpectedly released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single “Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a “faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.

“Tyler create nothing; I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.

“Interesting how artists that go low using homophobic language seem to have their record sales go lower,” Van Ness said in a tweet.

According to Billboard, Kamikaze is expected to sell over 360,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it the fifth biggest launch of the year. But that pales in comparison to units sold in the first week for several other Eminem albums, including The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), which sold 1.76 million copies in its first week to become the fastest-selling rap album in history.

