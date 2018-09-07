President Donald Trump announced his transgender military ban before hearing from top officials, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Woodward's explosive new book, titled Fear: Trump in the White House, describes the Trump administration in chaos.

According to excerpts from the upcoming book published by the Washington Examiner, Woodward claims that Trump tweeted about the ban before a planned meeting to discuss options.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets in July 2017. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

According to the book, the National Security Council had prepared four options for Trump on the issue, which ranged from doing nothing to an outright ban on transgender people serving in the military. The council reportedly had no clear consensus on the issue.

On the day of the tweets, then White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus presented the options to Trump during a conference call. Priebus warned that an all-out ban would trigger lawsuits.

“I'll be down at 10,” Trump said. “Why don't you guys come and see me then? We'll figure it out.”

About an hour before the planned meeting, Trump tweeted his decision.

“What'd you think of my tweet?” Trump later asked Priebus.

“I think it would've been better if we had a decision memo, looped [Defense Secretary Jim] Mattis in,” Priebus answered.

According to Woodward, Mattis, who was on vacation, was surprised by Trump's tweets. Mattis reportedly opposed the ban and said that he would try to reverse the decision. Mattis eventually backed the president's decision.

“These guys are coming over to get full surgery. We're supposed to pay for that?” former adviser Steve Bannon is quoted as telling an aide to Mattis. “You've got to take one for the team.”

Trump is also quoted as privately describing gender reassignment surgery as “getting clipped.”

Four federal courts and two appellate courts have blocked the Pentagon from implementing such a ban.