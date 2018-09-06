Former Vice President Joe Biden will
speak at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) annual national dinner,
the group announced on Wednesday.
The 22nd annual dinner takes
place September 15.
HRC President Chad Griffin praised
Biden's support for LGBT rights.
“Vice President Biden and the Biden
Foundation have tackled issues of LGBTQ equality with vigor, helping
to shine a spotlight on the detention, torture and murder of LGBTQ
people in Chechnya and working to accelerate acceptance in
communities here at home,” Griffin said. “Vice President Biden is
a strong voice for the vulnerable and a bold advocate for LGBTQ
people, and we’re honored to have him join us this year as we
continue to blaze new trails, together.”
In 2012, Biden announced his support
for marriage equality, a move that is widely believed to have nudged
former President Barack Obama to make a similar endorsement just days
later.
Since leaving the Obama administration,
Biden created the Biden Foundation. The organization recently
launched the “As You Are” campaign, which
encourages families to accept their LGBT kids.
Previously announced speakers include
former Attorney General Eric Holder and Virginia Delegate Danica
Roem, the first openly transgender person to be elected to a state
legislature.