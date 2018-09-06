Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) annual national dinner, the group announced on Wednesday.

The 22nd annual dinner takes place September 15.

HRC President Chad Griffin praised Biden's support for LGBT rights.

“Vice President Biden and the Biden Foundation have tackled issues of LGBTQ equality with vigor, helping to shine a spotlight on the detention, torture and murder of LGBTQ people in Chechnya and working to accelerate acceptance in communities here at home,” Griffin said. “Vice President Biden is a strong voice for the vulnerable and a bold advocate for LGBTQ people, and we’re honored to have him join us this year as we continue to blaze new trails, together.”

In 2012, Biden announced his support for marriage equality, a move that is widely believed to have nudged former President Barack Obama to make a similar endorsement just days later.

Since leaving the Obama administration, Biden created the Biden Foundation. The organization recently launched the “As You Are” campaign, which encourages families to accept their LGBT kids.

Previously announced speakers include former Attorney General Eric Holder and Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender person to be elected to a state legislature.