Out singer Adam Lambert on Wednesday
wished the late Freddie Mercury a happy birthday.
Mercury, the flamboyant frontman for
Queen, died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS. He would
have been 72 on Wednesday.
Lambert has been performing with Queen
since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014. Queen on Saturday
started a 10-date engagement in Las Vegas at the Park MGM.
“Happy Birthday Freddie,” Lambert
captioned a photo of Mercury on Instagram.
Rami Malek, who is best known for
playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, portrays
Mercury in the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody.
The film opens in 1970, when Mercury
first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and
drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the
band's 1985 Live Aid performance. The film arrives in theaters
November 2.
(Related: Adam
Lambert: Rami Malek delivers “sensitive portrayal” of Freddie
Mercury in film.)