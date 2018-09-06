Out singer Adam Lambert on Wednesday wished the late Freddie Mercury a happy birthday.

Mercury, the flamboyant frontman for Queen, died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS. He would have been 72 on Wednesday.

Lambert has been performing with Queen since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014. Queen on Saturday started a 10-date engagement in Las Vegas at the Park MGM.

“Happy Birthday Freddie,” Lambert captioned a photo of Mercury on Instagram.

Rami Malek, who is best known for playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, portrays Mercury in the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film opens in 1970, when Mercury first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the band's 1985 Live Aid performance. The film arrives in theaters November 2.

