A gay couple with an infant daughter has claimed that they were not allowed to board a flight in San Francisco together during early family boarding.

Jeff Cobb tweeted about the incident, saying that he and his husband were told by EVA Air that only one parent was allowed to board the plane with their 19-month-old daughter. Cobb said that he stayed behind but later found out from his husband that opposite-sex couples were not being separated.

“My husband and I were told only one of us could join our 19 month old in the family boarding group of EVA Air 27 from SFO on 9/1/18,” Cobb wrote. “I explained we were both the fathers of the child, and they said it was their policy that only one parent can board...”

“and the other has to wait in the normal line. Not having flown EVA before, I accepted it and let my husband and child go while I boarded later. When I met him on the plane, he said there were many other (straight) families all boarding together.”

“I'm very disappointed that the EVA ground staff at SFO thinks it's ok to separate same-sex families during boarding. I will definitely not be flying this airline again after this incident,” he added.

The family, however, was allowed to board together during their connection in Thailand, despite the airline's so-called policy.

EVA Air apologized in a statement, saying that the incident was due to a “misunderstanding.”

“EVA Air and most especially our San Francisco International Airport team sincerely apologize to all the passengers affected by this incident,” a spokesperson said. “It is our policy that passengers traveling with infants can have priority boarding. The policy does not limit the number of accompanying adults or specify the relationship to the infant.”