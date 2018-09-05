Director Desiree Akhavan says her latest film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, struggled to find a U.S. distributor because it deals with queer female sexuality.

Set in 1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows Cameron (played by Chloe Grace Moretz), a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught in an intimate moment with another female teen.

Akhavan produced and co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on Emily Danforth's novel of the same name, with Cecilia Frugiuele.

Miseducation premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the festival's grand jury prize.

Despite the accolade, Akhavan,who is bisexual, told PinkNews that it took two months to find a U.S. distributor for the film, an unusually long time for a Sundance winner.

“I think the 'powers that be' in the film industry are spineless,” she said. “People don't want to take the risk on a film that is queer, that is female-centric and queer, and deals frankly with female sexuality.”

Akhavan also described the world of gay conversion therapy as “absurd and depressing.”