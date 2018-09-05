Cincinnati, Ohio has unveiled a rainbow crosswalk near the street honoring marriage equality icons John Arthur and Jim Obergefell.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the crosswalk was unveiled on Tuesday. It is located two blocks south of Mercer Street, which has the honorary designation of John Arthur and Jim Obegerfell Way, in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Cincinnati joins nearly 100 U.S. cities with LGBT-related crosswalks.

Chris Seelbach, Cincinnati's first openly gay council member, proposed the crosswalk. Its $8,000 cost was covered by an anonymous donor.

“It has been incredibly important that, internally, we set policies and laws to ensure every person is welcome and valued in our city,” Seelbach said. “Today, we are celebrating those achievements externally [with] this physical display, welcoming all to our city.”

Obergefell was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that struck down state bans excluding gay and lesbian couples from marriage. Obergefell and his husband John Arthur challenged Ohio's voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union after the state refused to recognize their Maryland marriage. The couple married on the tarmac of a Baltimore airport. Arthur died from ALS in 2013, but Obergefell continued their case.