In an interview with The New York Times, Cher talked about her upcoming album and why she “hates” President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, Cher, 72, announced she was recording an album of ABBA covers after appearing in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Dancing Queen is expected to arrive September 28.

“It was a great time to do it,” Cher said of the album. “I'm a news junkie, and these are tough times. But when I was recording, I got swept up in the fun of it. The songs are silly and crazy, and for the album, I chose the ones that are saddest and the most fun.”

During the 2016 presidential election, Cher campaigned for Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Cher has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

“Trump voters don’t like me anyway. And I don’t blame them. I say terrible, true things about him,” Cher said. “I hate him because he’s using his job to make money. But mostly, I hate him because he’s tearing this country down, and it’s going to take generations to put it back together, if we even can.”

“I’ve gotten death threats from his supporters – with pictures of me in the gas chambers. People writing, 'The wrong Bono went skiing that day.' [Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident.] But I can’t hold back. It’s about character. My mom would beat me to death if I lied. I’m not starting now,” she added.