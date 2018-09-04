Columbus, Ohio on Sunday was selected to host the 2020 Gay Softball World Series.

The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) announced its choice on Sunday during its annual meeting in Tampa.

The 2020 event will take place August 24-29.

The Gay Softball World Series is described as the world's largest LGBT single sport, week-long athletic competition.

Columbus has twice hosted the event, in 2010 and 2015.

Linda Logan, executive director of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, said that the event should bring more than 5,000 participants to the city, adding more than $7 million in direct visitor spending.

“For Columbus to earn the right to host this prestigious event for the third time showcases the public and private partnerships that make The Columbus Way possible for everyone,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “We can't wait to show our guests what Columbus brings to the table.”

Kansas City, Missouri is hosting the 2019 Gay Softball World Series. This year's competition started Monday in Tampa, Florida.