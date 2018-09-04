Columbus, Ohio on Sunday was selected
to host the 2020 Gay Softball World Series.
The North American Gay Amateur Athletic
Alliance (NAGAAA) announced its choice on Sunday during its annual
meeting in Tampa.
The 2020 event will take place August
24-29.
The Gay Softball World Series is
described as the world's largest LGBT single sport, week-long
athletic competition.
Columbus has twice hosted the event, in
2010 and 2015.
Linda Logan, executive director of the
Greater Columbus Sports Commission, said that the event should bring
more than 5,000 participants to the city, adding more than $7 million
in direct visitor spending.
“For Columbus to earn the right to
host this prestigious event for the third time showcases the public
and private partnerships that make The Columbus Way possible for
everyone,” said
Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “We can't wait to show our guests
what Columbus brings to the table.”
Kansas City, Missouri is hosting the
2019 Gay Softball World Series. This year's competition started
Monday in Tampa, Florida.