Cynthia Nixon self-identifies as queer,
not lesbian, according to a spokeswoman for her campaign for New York
governor.
Lauren Hitt told the New
York Daily News that media descriptions of Nixon as a lesbian
were incorrect.
“It's personal,” Hitt said Nixon's
decision to identify as queer.
Nxon, who is best known for playing
Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, is raising
three children with her wife Christine Marinoni, an LGBTQ advocate
and political strategist.
Nixon is challenging incumbent Governor
Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination. New York holds its
Democratic primary on September 13.
Hitt told the outlet that Nixon
identifies solely as a woman.
In 2012, Nixon created controversy when
she said that she had chosen to be in relationship with a woman.
“While I don't often use the word,
the technically precise term for my orientation is bisexual,” she
said at the time. “I believe bisexuality is not a choice, it is a
fact. What I have 'chosen' is to be in a gay relationship.”
In May, Nixon
joked that voters should “vote for the homo, not Cuomo.”