Cynthia Nixon self-identifies as queer, not lesbian, according to a spokeswoman for her campaign for New York governor.

Lauren Hitt told the New York Daily News that media descriptions of Nixon as a lesbian were incorrect.

“It's personal,” Hitt said Nixon's decision to identify as queer.

Nxon, who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni, an LGBTQ advocate and political strategist.

Nixon is challenging incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination. New York holds its Democratic primary on September 13.

Hitt told the outlet that Nixon identifies solely as a woman.

In 2012, Nixon created controversy when she said that she had chosen to be in relationship with a woman.

“While I don't often use the word, the technically precise term for my orientation is bisexual,” she said at the time. “I believe bisexuality is not a choice, it is a fact. What I have 'chosen' is to be in a gay relationship.”

In May, Nixon joked that voters should “vote for the homo, not Cuomo.”