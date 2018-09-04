Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds
has criticized rapper Eminem for using a homophobic slur on his new
album.
On Friday, rapper Eminem unexpectedly
released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single
“Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's
experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a
“faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.
“Tyler create nothing; I see why you
called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack
attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're
sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be
as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.
In a series of tweets, Reynolds, an
outspoken supporter of LGBT rights who helped organize the LoveLoud
Music Festival in Utah, blasted Eminem for the lyric.
“it's never ok to say a word that is
filled with hate,” Reynolds tweeted. “I don't care what year you
were born in or what meaning it has to you. if it contributes to hate
and bigotry then it is hateful. period. there is never an ok time to
say the word fa**ot. I don't care who you are.”
“it's disgusting to be told this is
being 'overly sensitive' or 'millennial'. LGBTQ kids are TAKING
THEIR LIVES after being bullied with homophobic slurs. It's not
'sensitive' to take a stand against a word that has been used to
spread hate for years.”
“I've lived enough of my life
remaining silent on these issues because of fear or lack of
education. I don't live in fear anymore. I still have lots to learn.
but no. I will not be a silent voice with this platform I have been
given,” he added.
