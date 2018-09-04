Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has criticized rapper Eminem for using a homophobic slur on his new album.

On Friday, rapper Eminem unexpectedly released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single “Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a “faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.

“Tyler create nothing; I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.

In a series of tweets, Reynolds, an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights who helped organize the LoveLoud Music Festival in Utah, blasted Eminem for the lyric.

“it's never ok to say a word that is filled with hate,” Reynolds tweeted. “I don't care what year you were born in or what meaning it has to you. if it contributes to hate and bigotry then it is hateful. period. there is never an ok time to say the word fa**ot. I don't care who you are.”

“it's disgusting to be told this is being 'overly sensitive' or 'millennial'. LGBTQ kids are TAKING THEIR LIVES after being bullied with homophobic slurs. It's not 'sensitive' to take a stand against a word that has been used to spread hate for years.”

“I've lived enough of my life remaining silent on these issues because of fear or lack of education. I don't live in fear anymore. I still have lots to learn. but no. I will not be a silent voice with this platform I have been given,” he added.

