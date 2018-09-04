Appearing Monday on The Domenick
Nati Show, Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown said that
Eminem won't stop using gay slurs until it effects his bank account.
On Friday, rapper Eminem unexpectedly
released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single
“Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's
experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a
“faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.
“Tyler create nothing; I see why you
called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack
attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're
sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be
as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.
Brown said that he stopped listening to
Eminem in high school.
“I made a personal choice to say, if
you're going to make comments that are offensive to me or members of
my community, then I'm not going to support you. You know, I think
there's a lot of power in dollars,” Brown
said.
“I'm like, I don't give any mind to
Eminem. Unfortunately, he has a base of fans that will always
support him. And until they start saying that this is not
appropriate, it's not going to effect Eminem's dollars, and he's not
going to change,” Brown added.
