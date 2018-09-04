Appearing Monday on The Domenick Nati Show, Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown said that Eminem won't stop using gay slurs until it effects his bank account.

On Friday, rapper Eminem unexpectedly released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single “Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a “faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.

“Tyler create nothing; I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.

Brown said that he stopped listening to Eminem in high school.

“I made a personal choice to say, if you're going to make comments that are offensive to me or members of my community, then I'm not going to support you. You know, I think there's a lot of power in dollars,” Brown said.

“I'm like, I don't give any mind to Eminem. Unfortunately, he has a base of fans that will always support him. And until they start saying that this is not appropriate, it's not going to effect Eminem's dollars, and he's not going to change,” Brown added.

(Related: Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds blasts Eminem for using gay slur on new album.)