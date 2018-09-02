During a radio appearance, Hollywood
producer Dustin Lance Black revealed he was putting his career on
hold to become a stay-at-home dad as husband Tom Daley trains for the
Olympics.
Black and Daley married in England last
year and welcomed their first child, Robbie, in June.
(Related: Tom
Daley, Dustin Lance Black to appear in Pampers campaign.)
Daley, a diver who has won two Olympic
medals, begins training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next week, Black
said.
“Tom's got a really clear deadline
coming up, which is Tokyo, so there are ways in which we've devised
our schedules to make sure he stays healthy, physically, as
possible,” Black said during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live's
Afternoon Edition.
“Tom goes back into training in a
week. From then until Tokyo, my work takes a little bit of a
backseat, which is fine.”
“And how lucky am I? I get to be the
stay-at-home dad and my career allows that,” he added.
(Related: Tom
Daley, Dustin Lance Black say they'll keep son “completely
private.”)