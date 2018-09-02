During a radio appearance, Hollywood producer Dustin Lance Black revealed he was putting his career on hold to become a stay-at-home dad as husband Tom Daley trains for the Olympics.

Black and Daley married in England last year and welcomed their first child, Robbie, in June.

Daley, a diver who has won two Olympic medals, begins training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next week, Black said.

“Tom's got a really clear deadline coming up, which is Tokyo, so there are ways in which we've devised our schedules to make sure he stays healthy, physically, as possible,” Black said during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live's Afternoon Edition.

“Tom goes back into training in a week. From then until Tokyo, my work takes a little bit of a backseat, which is fine.”

“And how lucky am I? I get to be the stay-at-home dad and my career allows that,” he added.

