Out actor Kevin McHale shares how he
went from “skinny fat” to shredded in just 12 weeks.
McHale, who is best known for playing
Artie Abrams for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy Glee,
talked with Us Weekly
about how he gained five pounds of muscle and lost 8.2 percent body
fat in three months.
“I had become
skinny fat,” McHale said. “I had been working through an
intestine and digestion issue that was eluding diagnosis and that
really took a toll on me. I was constantly in pain. I had tried so
many different elimination diets – nothing was working.”
“It got to the
point where I was already feeling miserable because of the intestinal
issues, plus the self-added guilt of not getting myself to the gym or
eating as healthy as possible. It was a recipe for disaster.”
McHale hired a
personal trainer, whom he credited with helping him reach his goals.
“Eddie pushed me
to the point of failure, conditioning me to be comfortable with that,
knowing that I could push myself harder than I thought I could,” he
said.
McHale said that he
was “most excited and scared for the diet,” pointing out that he
likes burritos and cookies. A food journal and prepping healthy food
for the week helped.
“Meal prepping
for the week was a revelation,” he said. “I never needed to
worry if I had something healthy at home to eat.”
“[Before,] I felt
bad about my body. When you're investing your time and energy into
yourself in this way, it changes so much of your life,” McHale, 30,
added.