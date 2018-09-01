Cuba's Roman Catholic Church has called
on Cubans to reject a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage in the
nation's new constitution.
In July, the National Assembly approved
a draft constitution that would allow gay and lesbian couples to
marry in Cuba. The public will weigh in through a consultation to be
held later this year.
Santiago de Cuba Archbishop Dionisio
Garcia described the proposal as “ideological colonialism” impose
by rich nations, according to the AP.
Garcia called on Cubans not to “ignore
what nature has given us” and predicted “regrettable
consequences” if gay couples are allowed to marry.
Rich countries, Garcia
said, were using their power to “influence less developed
countries in need of economic aid.”
The constitutional change is being
spearheaded by Deputy Mariela Castro, the daughter of Communist Party
chief Raul Castro and the head of Cuba's National Center for Sex
Education.
(Related: Mariela
Castro leads LGBT march in Havana recognizing IDAHOT.)
NBC
News previously reported that churches are working to derail the
proposal, plastering posters in neighborhoods that read, “I am in
favor of the original design – the family as God created it.”