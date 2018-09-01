Ariana Grande, Antoni Porowski and Tyler Oakley are among the celebrities celebrating the release of Troye Sivan's sophomore album, Bloom.

Grande, who sings a duet with Sivan on the Bloom single “Dance to This,” on Twitter called Sivan a “pop prince who deserves the world.”

Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, responded to Bloom's release with one word – “Finally” – and eight red heart emojis.

“it's out! it's out! it's out! #BloomAlbum is FINALLY here!!,” out YouTuber Tyler Oakley messaged his followers on Twitter. “congratulations @troyesivan [flower emoji].”

Sivan also appeared on the cover of Paper magazine sporting red hair. In the interview, Sivan talked about queer representation in music.

“I think we've made a lot of really good progress in music during the last couple of years,” Sivan said. “I've definitely noticed a change, even since I got signed, which is now probably like four or five years ago – I've noticed a difference in the number of queer artists coming up, and queer artists from all different walks of life. I then think it's easy for them to be like, 'We're 100% on the right track and everything is awesome,' but then you have these reminders where you realize actually how far we are from where we should be. All it does for me is fire me up and keep me wanting to keep pushing forward to try and change that. I am really excited by so much of the queer music coming out right now. I look at Kevin Abstract and Kehlani and other artists who are completely different from each other, but the only unifying thing is we're all queer and that's really cool to me. That's an accurate representation of what the community looks like – it's a diverse group of people who couldn't be more different but are brought together by not identifying ourselves as straight. We're heading in the right direction, but we don't want to become complacent because of that.”