Ariana Grande, Antoni Porowski and
Tyler Oakley are among the celebrities celebrating the release of
Troye Sivan's sophomore album, Bloom.
Grande, who sings a duet with Sivan on
the Bloom single “Dance to This,” on Twitter called Sivan
a “pop prince who deserves the world.”
(Related: Ariana
Grande's brother, Frankie, to be “gay of honor” in sister's
wedding.)
Porowski, Queer Eye's food and
wine guy, responded to Bloom's release with one word –
“Finally” – and eight red heart emojis.
(Related: Queer
Eye
star Antoni Porowski's NYC restaurant to feature healthier comfort
food.)
“it's out! it's out! it's out!
#BloomAlbum is FINALLY here!!,” out YouTuber Tyler Oakley messaged
his followers on Twitter. “congratulations @troyesivan [flower
emoji].”
Sivan also appeared on the cover of
Paper magazine sporting red hair. In the interview, Sivan
talked about queer representation in music.
“I think we've made a lot of really
good progress in music during the last couple of years,” Sivan
said. “I've definitely noticed a change, even since I got
signed, which is now probably like four or five years ago – I've
noticed a difference in the number of queer artists coming up, and
queer artists from all different walks of life. I then think it's
easy for them to be like, 'We're 100% on the right track and
everything is awesome,' but then you have these reminders where you
realize actually how far we are from where we should be. All it does
for me is fire me up and keep me wanting to keep pushing forward to
try and change that. I am really excited by so much of the queer
music coming out right now. I look at Kevin Abstract and Kehlani and
other artists who are completely different from each other, but the
only unifying thing is we're all queer and that's really cool to me.
That's an accurate representation of what the community looks like –
it's a diverse group of people who couldn't be more different but are
brought together by not identifying ourselves as straight. We're
heading in the right direction, but we don't want to become
complacent because of that.”