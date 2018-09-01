GLAAD will honor Alyssa Milano with its
inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award at the group's 2018 GLAAD Gala San
Francisco on September 15.
According to GLAAD, its upcoming event
“celebrates and features storytellers and tech innovators who
accelerate LGBTQ acceptance and helps fund GLAAD's digital advocacy
work to grow LGBTQ inclusion in digital and social media.”
The 45-year-old Milano is best known
for her roles on Who's the Boss?, Melrose Place and
Charmed. She currently appears in Netflix's Insatiable.
Milano's LGBT activism includes a late
80s appearance on The Phil Donahue Show with Ryan White, a
student ostracized by his classmates for having AIDS. During the
show, Milano kissed White to show that the disease could not be
contracted through casual contact. In 2004, Milano helped raise
roughly $50,000 for South African women and children who tested
positive for HIV, the virus that without medical intervention leads
to AIDS. She is also a vocal supporter of marriage equality and
transgender rights. Most recently, Milano released a
video in which she spoke out against the confirmation of Brett
Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Milano warned viewers that Kavanaugh
was a threat to LGBT and women's rights.
The annual event will be hosted by
Leslie Jordan, who is best known for his appearances on Will &
Grace and Sordid Lives.