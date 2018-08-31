In a recent interview, out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert said that Queen's lyrics remain relevant to the LGBT community.

Queen with Lambert as frontman begins a 10-date engagement in Las Vegas at the Park MGM on Saturday. Lambert has been performing with Queen since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014.

“There is definitely still a long way to go. We have definitely come a long way, but homophobia is still an issue,” Lambert told Metro.co.uk.

“I think lots of the lyrics in lots of their songs are still relevant today – I think that's one of the reasons people still relate to those songs so strongly – that's why we call them The Crown Jewels,” he added, referring to the name of the group's Las Vegas residency.

“I'm excited about Vegas!” Lambert added. “We are going to change up the show a bit, a couple of surprises in store and also it will be fun to play in a more intimate venue too.”

(Related: Adam Lambert: Rami Malek delivers “sensitive portrayal” of Freddie Mercury in film.)