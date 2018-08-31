In a recent interview, out
singer-songwriter Adam Lambert said that Queen's lyrics remain
relevant to the LGBT community.
Queen with Lambert as frontman begins a
10-date engagement in Las Vegas at the Park MGM on Saturday. Lambert
has been performing with Queen since 2011 and touring with the band
since 2014.
“There is definitely still a long way
to go. We have definitely come a long way, but homophobia is still
an issue,” Lambert told Metro.co.uk.
“I think lots of the lyrics in lots
of their songs are still relevant today – I think that's one of the
reasons people still relate to those songs so strongly – that's why
we call them The Crown Jewels,” he added, referring to the name of
the group's Las Vegas residency.
“I'm excited about Vegas!” Lambert
added. “We are going to change up the show a bit, a couple of
surprises in store and also it will be fun to play in a more intimate
venue too.”
