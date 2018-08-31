Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown revealed Thursday that he attempted suicide in 2006.

Brown said that Thursday was the 12 year anniversary of the day he attempted to take his own life.

“Today in 2006 I was sitting on my couch alone, attempting to commit suicide,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “In my mind life was over for me. I got mental health support & worked each day to believe again. And here I am happy & healthy. I made it and if you're going through something you cam make it too!”

In a follow up video, Brown, 37, thanked fans for their support.

“I was in a very dark place. I just felt like life could not get any better. Everything that was happening to me was never going to change and I tried to take my own life,” he said. “I want you all to know that as you see me on Queer Eye helping people with their mental health and you see me on my social media helping people it’s because it’s important to me, not just because I’m trained in this field but because I know so many of us suffer from mental health issues.”

Brown said that his best friends intervened by calling an ambulance.

“I want you to know that things do get better and if you get help and you do the work daily your life can change,” Brown said, adding that he's “living proof of that.”

