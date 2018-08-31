In an interview with Rolling Stone, Australian singer Sia says she refused a photo request from President Donald Trump in late 2015.

Sia said that Trump, a presidential candidate at the time, and his daughter Ivanka approached her for a photo on the set of Saturday Night Live. Sia was the show's musical guest that week and Trump was the host.

She said that she declined Trump because of her fans.

“Actually, do you mind if we don't? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don't want them to think that I support your views,” Sia said she told Trump.

“Oh, no problem. Then don't,” Sia recalled Trump saying. “It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand. He respected that.”

“I was like, 'Thank you so much,' and then I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea,” she added.