British diver Tom Daley and his
Hollywood producer husband Dustin Lance Black say they plan to keep
their son off social media until he can have a say in the matter.
Daley, 24, and Black, 44, welcomed
Robert in June via surrogate.
Since his birth, the couple has teased
images of their son on social media but kept his face private.
The men talked about their decision
during a BBC 5 Radio Live appearance.
“We have not shown his face on any
kind of social media or any kind of media platform and we plan to
continue to do that, mainly because there's so many members of our
family that are yet to meet him,” Daley said. “From Texas to
Plymouth to, you know, all over the United States and all over the
world, you know, our friends in Australia, all these places. And we
want people to meet him in person first before they see him on social
media.”
“And also, he is so cute. He is
going to make other parents in the world fell terrible,” Black
joked.
Daley added that the “plan is to keep
him completely private until he has some kind of say in the matter.”
(Related: Tom
Daley blasts critics who ask why he and husband Dustin Lance Black
didn't adopt.)