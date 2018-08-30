RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1, will release his third Christmas album in October.

The drag superstar announced his upcoming album on Instagram.

“Finished recording my 3rd Christmas album. Debuts in October,” RuPaul captioned a photo of himself in drag as Santa.

RuPaul released his first Christmas album, titled Ho Ho Ho, in 1997. It was followed up by 2015's Slay Belles, which included appearances from Michelle Visage and Todrick Hall.

In 2015, RuPaul's Drag Race released a Christmas special, titled RuPaul's Drag Race: Green Screen Christmas. The special opened with RuPaul singing “Merry Christmas, Mary” from Slay Belles.

