RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag
Race on VH1, will release his third Christmas album in October.
The drag superstar announced his
upcoming album on Instagram.
“Finished recording my 3rd
Christmas album. Debuts in October,” RuPaul captioned a photo of
himself in drag as Santa.
RuPaul released his first Christmas
album, titled Ho Ho Ho, in 1997. It was followed up by 2015's
Slay Belles, which included appearances from Michelle Visage
and Todrick Hall.
In 2015, RuPaul's Drag Race
released a Christmas special, titled RuPaul's Drag Race: Green
Screen Christmas. The
special opened with RuPaul singing “Merry Christmas, Mary” from
Slay
Belles.
(Related: RuPaul
Says He's Over New York Nightlife.)