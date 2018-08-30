Focus Features, the studio behind the
upcoming “ex-gay” therapy film Boy Erased, announced
Thursday a podcast to coincide with the film's release.
Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy
Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy
Erased stars Lucas Hedges as a college student who is sent to an
“ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents,
played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow. The film opens
on November 2.
(Related: Garrard
Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in
conversion therapy.)
UnErased is a four-part series
that “will reveal the controversial truth behind conversion therapy
in America.”
“Using original reporting and
interviews with survivors of conversion therapy, UnErased's four
episodes will reveal conversion therapy's complex and increasingly
global attack on the health and well-being of LGBTQ youth,”
according to a press release.
UnErased is a production of
Limina House, Anonymous Content and Radiolab.
“It’s our hope that fans of the
film, Garrard’s memoir and the podcast series will immerse
themselves in all of these different works so they can have a richer
understanding of the context of Garrard’s story,” said Mike
Ellcessor, the founder of Limina House. “It’s a story that is
shared by hundreds of thousands of others and goes on today.”
UnErased will be made available
exclusively to Stitcher Premium subscribers sometime in October.