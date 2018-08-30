Focus Features, the studio behind the upcoming “ex-gay” therapy film Boy Erased, announced Thursday a podcast to coincide with the film's release.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges as a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow. The film opens on November 2.

(Related: Garrard Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy.)

UnErased is a four-part series that “will reveal the controversial truth behind conversion therapy in America.”

“Using original reporting and interviews with survivors of conversion therapy, UnErased's four episodes will reveal conversion therapy's complex and increasingly global attack on the health and well-being of LGBTQ youth,” according to a press release.

UnErased is a production of Limina House, Anonymous Content and Radiolab.

“It’s our hope that fans of the film, Garrard’s memoir and the podcast series will immerse themselves in all of these different works so they can have a richer understanding of the context of Garrard’s story,” said Mike Ellcessor, the founder of Limina House. “It’s a story that is shared by hundreds of thousands of others and goes on today.”

UnErased will be made available exclusively to Stitcher Premium subscribers sometime in October.