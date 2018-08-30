During a radio appearance, out singer Boy George quipped that he's not sure why Madonna “hates” him.

The 57-year-old Boy George is currently touring with the B-52s and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey to promote Culture Club's long-awaited sixth studio album, Life, which arrives October 26. Madonna, 60, is also working on new music and is expected to release a new album later this year.

During his appearance on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Boy George joked that Madonna “hates” him.

“I don;t know if she [really] hates me anymore,” Boy George said.

“I've always been a secret Madonna fan, really. I've got quite a few of her records. We just never ever kind of managed to meet. It's the weirdest thing.”

In 2006, Boy George called Madonna a “horrible human being with no redeeming qualities.”

“I just think she's a vile, hideous, horrible human being with no redeeming qualities,” he said in a Channel 4 documentary. “There's nothing nice about her. I've never heard anyone say anything nice about her at all.”