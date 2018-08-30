In an interview with Michigan LGBT weekly PrideSource, Anna Kendrick talked about her sexuality and kissing Blake Lively in the upcoming film A Simple Favor.

In A Simple Favor, Stephanie (played by Kendrick) meets Emily (Lively), who is more sophisticated and mysterious than Stephanie, at their kids' school. After getting to know each other over several liquid lunches, Emily goes missing and Stephanie begins a search for her new friend. The dark comedy from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) opens September 14.

Kendrick said that she related more to Lively's character in the film, which she described as “”very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality.”

She added that she was open to a relationship with a woman.

“I think I haven't had that emotional love for a lady, which isn't saying it could never happen to me,” Kendrick, 33, said.

“Have you ever had a girl crush that was or could have been romantic?” she was asked.

“I definitely – there’s somebody I’m still friends with, and when we met we kissed,” Kendrick said. “This was after high school, and it was the first time I had kissed a girl where it wasn’t just like, we’re at a party and boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness. But I think I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady, which isn’t saying it could never happen to me, but I think I’m more of an Emily than a Stephanie.”

Kendrick also reflected on kissing Lively in the film: “I mean, all I’m ever thinking about in (kissing) scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint? And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, like, searching for a mint and searching for gum. So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America.”