Queer Eye's food and wine guy Antoni Porowski's upcoming New York City restaurant will feature healthier comfort food.

Porowski, 34, first leaked that he was working on a restaurant in June.

The upcoming eatery is a relaunch of 36-year-old diner Village Den in the West Village. Porowski is expected to relaunch the diner in September as a fast-casual concept.

According to The New York Times, Porowski's menu will include dishes such as turkey-stuffed cabbage rolls with cauliflower rice and macadamia-crusted fish sticks with maple parsnip mash. The target audience is the “30s health and fitness” crowd.

Porowski will focus on the food, while the business side of the restaurant will be handled by his partners Lisle Richards and Eric Marx of The Metric, which owns six restaurants in the city, including the Monarch Room and the Wayfarer.

In May, it was revealed that Porowski is working on a cookbook.