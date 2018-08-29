Queer Eye's food and wine guy
Antoni Porowski's upcoming New York City restaurant will feature
healthier comfort food.
Porowski, 34, first leaked that he was
working on a restaurant in June.
The upcoming eatery is a relaunch of
36-year-old diner Village Den in the West Village. Porowski is
expected to relaunch the diner in September as a fast-casual concept.
According to The
New York Times, Porowski's menu will include dishes such as
turkey-stuffed cabbage rolls with cauliflower rice and
macadamia-crusted fish sticks with maple parsnip mash. The target
audience is the “30s health and fitness” crowd.
Porowski will focus on the food, while
the business side of the restaurant will be handled by his partners
Lisle Richards and Eric Marx of The Metric, which owns six
restaurants in the city, including the Monarch Room and the Wayfarer.
In May, it was revealed that Porowski
is working on a cookbook.