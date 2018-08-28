Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan's sophomore album Bloom arrives Friday.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Sivan, 23, said that he embraces being described as the “gay artist.”

“There’s hunger for that conversation. So I’ve always been totally fine to talk about and embrace that,” he said. “Am I excited for the day where [a headline is] just, ‘Troye Sivan puts out a song’? Sure, yeah, that’s exciting. As I’m excited for the day when a trans woman of color can walk down the street and not fear for her life, you know what I mean? We’ve got so much work to do as a community, and the only way is forward.”

Sivan added that on his 2015 debut album Blue Neighbourhood he “felt pressure to keep things more mild and palatable.”

“This time, I was like, no – I want to make music for queer people,” Sivan said. “I want to make music for people like me, and make something real about what's actually going on in my life, which … it is what it is.”