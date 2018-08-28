Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan's
sophomore album Bloom arrives Friday.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly,
Sivan, 23, said that he embraces being described as the “gay
artist.”
“There’s hunger for that
conversation. So I’ve always been totally fine to talk about and
embrace that,” he
said. “Am I excited for the day where [a headline is] just,
‘Troye Sivan puts out a song’? Sure, yeah, that’s exciting. As
I’m excited for the day when a trans woman of color can walk down
the street and not fear for her life, you know what I mean? We’ve
got so much work to do as a community, and the only way is forward.”
Sivan added that on his 2015 debut
album Blue Neighbourhood he “felt pressure to keep things
more mild and palatable.”
“This time, I was like, no – I want
to make music for queer people,” Sivan said. “I want to make
music for people like me, and make something real about what's
actually going on in my life, which … it is what it is.”