Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan
France will guest star on the fourth and final season of The CW's
musical-comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
France announced his upcoming role in
an Instagram post.
“Yesterday, I did something I would
have never dreamt possible. I filmed a scripted scene!” France
captioned a photo of himself from the show's set. “The amazing
folks @cw_crazyxgf had me guest star, and I couldn't feel more
honored and grateful.”
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is just
wicked, and the crew couldn't have been more amazing to work with. I
can't wait for you guys to see this episode, in November,” he
added.
Details of France's character have yet
to be revealed.
The show made a splash with the coming
out of Darryl Whitefeather (played by Pete Gardner) as bisexual in a
clever musical number titled “Getting bi.”
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres
October 12 on The CW.