Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France will guest star on the fourth and final season of The CW's musical-comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

France announced his upcoming role in an Instagram post.

“Yesterday, I did something I would have never dreamt possible. I filmed a scripted scene!” France captioned a photo of himself from the show's set. “The amazing folks @cw_crazyxgf had me guest star, and I couldn't feel more honored and grateful.”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is just wicked, and the crew couldn't have been more amazing to work with. I can't wait for you guys to see this episode, in November,” he added.

Details of France's character have yet to be revealed.

The show made a splash with the coming out of Darryl Whitefeather (played by Pete Gardner) as bisexual in a clever musical number titled “Getting bi.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres October 12 on The CW.