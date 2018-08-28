In a new Gay Times interview,
Chloe Grace Moretz, the star of the “ex-gay” drama The
Miseducation of Cameron Post, credits her gay brothers for her
LGBT advocacy.
Moretz, who grew up in Georgia, said
that her LGBT advocacy stemmed from fighting for her two gay
brothers.
“I grew up fighting on their behalf,
because it broke my heart to see that yes, they can stand up for
themselves, but people wouldn’t listen. So I took it upon myself
with their blessing to go out there and talk about it, and to tell
people, ‘Hey, being gay is not a big deal at all. But be proud and
be out there and raise the flag high. Be a part of the community, and
be for the community.’ So it was never a question to me whether or
not I was ever going to be an advocate, and what that meant to my
heart and how it shaped me,” she
said.
She added that the healthiest
relationship she has ever seen “was that of my brother [Trevor] and
his boyfriend [Nick],” who have been together 11 years.
In The Miseducation of Cameron Post,
Moretz plays Cameron, a 12-year-old
girl who is sent to live with her conservative aunt in Montana after
her parents die in a car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay
conversion camp after she is caught in an intimate moment with
another female teen.
“I want this movie to be a platform,”
Moretz
said. “I want this movie to start a conversation and to help
lobby against conversion therapy in America. Religion isn't
inherently negative. It's the misinterpretation of it and the
weaponization of it that becomes abusive.”