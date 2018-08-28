In a new Gay Times interview, Chloe Grace Moretz, the star of the “ex-gay” drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, credits her gay brothers for her LGBT advocacy.

Moretz, who grew up in Georgia, said that her LGBT advocacy stemmed from fighting for her two gay brothers.

“I grew up fighting on their behalf, because it broke my heart to see that yes, they can stand up for themselves, but people wouldn’t listen. So I took it upon myself with their blessing to go out there and talk about it, and to tell people, ‘Hey, being gay is not a big deal at all. But be proud and be out there and raise the flag high. Be a part of the community, and be for the community.’ So it was never a question to me whether or not I was ever going to be an advocate, and what that meant to my heart and how it shaped me,” she said.

She added that the healthiest relationship she has ever seen “was that of my brother [Trevor] and his boyfriend [Nick],” who have been together 11 years.

In The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Moretz plays Cameron, a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught in an intimate moment with another female teen.

“I want this movie to be a platform,” Moretz said. “I want this movie to start a conversation and to help lobby against conversion therapy in America. Religion isn't inherently negative. It's the misinterpretation of it and the weaponization of it that becomes abusive.”